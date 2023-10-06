The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The 19-year-old Aurora man is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The man charged was with a group of individuals standing outside a beauty supply store when he began shooting a .45-caliber handgun in the direction of other people at the celebration, Berlin said. After the shooting, the man fled the scene, the prosecutor said. DuPage County sheriff's deputies took the man into custody Wednesday.

Reginald Meadows, 31, of Willowbrook died in the shooting. The Aurora man has not been charged in Meadows’ death.Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation. “Gathering for a holiday gathering should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety,” Pritzker said.

