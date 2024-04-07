Chicago Alderman: Work Permits for Asylum Seekers Perpetuate Inevitable

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez argues that giving work permits to asylum seekers in America is futile as they will eventually be found to have no merit to be in the country and will not self-deport. He distinguishes between asylum seekers and undocumented individuals already in the cities.

