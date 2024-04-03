Chevy's Silverado EV First-Edition RST Now Available for Order

Retail customers can now order the full-size electric truck, the Silverado EV First-Edition RST, from Chevy. Priced at $96,495, it comes with a bidirectional GM Energy Powershift Charger as a bonus for reservation holders.

The truck has a 200- or 205-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a peak of 754 hp.

