The comedian has cemented himself as a major comedy player in Hollywood, starring in projects like “Saturday Live” and “Community” over the decades. In 2018, the “Atlanta” actor and Harmon opened up to the about Chase’s inappropriate conduct.
“Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off,” Harmon said at the time. “I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-PC verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’ ”
Glover chimed in: “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.”Donald Glover claimed that Chase called him a racist slur on “Community.”
The “Hot Tub Time Machine” star didn’t deny using the racist insult during an interview with thelater that same year. “I could have said it,” he told the publication, before noting it would have been misinterpreted. He then added that he had been a fan of Glover’s the entire time they worked together on “Community” and denied that he was a bigot. headtopics.com
Chase portrayed millionaire Pierce Hawthorne for five seasons on the series.He reportedly used the phrase when he was confused about the dialogue in a scene with the “This Is America” singer and star Yvette Nicole Brown.
