Cherelle Parker elected as Philadelphia's first female mayor

Voters elected a woman to lead Philadelphia, installing Democrat Cherelle Parker as the 100th mayor of the state’s largest city. Parker, who will become the first female mayor of Philadelphia when she is sworn in, beat Republican David Oh by nearly 50% points. The 51-year-old will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who served two terms.

To the tune of “Ladies First,” an emotional Parker appeared and addressed supporters at her election night watch party, repeating campaign promises to address struggles with crime, education, jobs and poverty. She vowed to work with Philadelphia's state legislative delegation and City Council to move the city forward. “Who is Cherelle Parker going to be? A get-it-done Philadelphian. A get-it-done mayor who won’t ever forget her deep roots,” she said. “I’m Philly-born, I’m Philly-bred and I’ll be Philadelphian ’til I’m dead.” Having served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia before her election to the City Council in 2015, she touted herself on the campaign trail as a leader whose government experience would allow her to address gaping problems in the city. SEE MORE: Election night recap: Abortion rights, marijuana, incumbents win Parker’s moderate message resonated with voters who are increasingly worried about public safety as well as quality-of-life issues, from faulty streetlights to potholes to trash collectio

United States Headlines Read more: WRTV »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX29PHİLLY: Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023: Cherelle Parker elected as first female mayor of PhiladelphiaCherelle Parker, a Democrat who has held office at the state and local level after first becoming involved in politics as a teenager, was elected Tuesday as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023: Cherelle Parker projected as first female mayor of PhiladelphiaCherelle Parker, a Democrat who has held office at the state and local level after first becoming involved in politics as a teenager, was elected Tuesday as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023: Voters head to polls for Cherelle Parker, David Oh in historic raceDemocrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh are vying for the opportunity to make history as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor while residents look to new leadership to bring crucial changes to their city.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Philadelphia Election 2023: Mayor Kenney congratulates Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker on 'historic' win“Congratulations to mayor-elect Cherelle Parker on this historic milestone in her extraordinary career of public service,' Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

ABC: Philadelphia projected to elect 1st female mayor with Cherelle ParkerParker, a Democrat, is a former teacher.

Source: ABC | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Cherelle Parker to become first female Philadelphia mayor after election winJack Pedigo is an intern in the NBC News Political Unit.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »