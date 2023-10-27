Cher Doesn't Like Her Own Voice

Cher attends the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France.published Friday (Oct. 27), the “Believe” singer revealed that she doesn’t sing around the house either. “Never. OK? Never,” she told the outlet when asked if she sings her hits at home. “I don’t like my voice. I just don’t like it.

feature. “I’m somewhere more in-between. I have this strange style. I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my R’s. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open.”

Though many consider Cher’s voice to be iconic, she would have gone with something a little different if she had the chance. “I mean, people seem to like it and I’m happy as a clam, but I wouldn’t have picked it. I liked it on my mother and it’s definitely my mom’s voice. My mom’s is softer, mine is edgier — different, but the same, but I don’t think I would have picked it,” she told, “I just didn’t want to do a Christmas album. headtopics.com

