Cher accused of kidnapping her son in court documents filed by his estranged wife

Cher has been accused of kidnapping her son, Elijah Blue Allman, by his estranged wife in court documents. Marie Angela King made the allegation amid the couple's divorce. Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Cher allegedly kidnapped her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in November 2022, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The accusation was lobbed at the pop star in divorce documents filed by Elijah Blue's estranged wife, Marie Angela King. Allman originallyfrom King in November 2021, and King filed court documents in December 2022 that turned the focus on Cher.

According to King, the estranged couple spent 12 days together while they were"working" on their marriage in New York City last November. On the couple's wedding anniversary, four men came to the hotel room they were sharing and"removed" Allman, the newly surfaced court docs stated.

Cher has been accused of kidnapping her son Elijah Blue Allman by his estranged wife in divorce court documents. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Allman's estranged wife alleged at the time that she was"unaware" of his whereabouts and wellbeing following the kidnapping. headtopics.com

King asserted that one of the four men told her Cher had hired them.

A representative for Cher did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

King also claimed she was told in August 2022 that she was not allowed to see or speak to Allman. She noted the pop star's son had been in"lockdown" at an undisclosed treatment facility. However, it is unclear when Allman entered the facility.

Marie Angela King claimed she was told she could not see or speak to Elijah Blue Allman in August 2022. Allman and King first married in 2013. King is an English singer with the group KING. The couple called it quits in 2020 and Allman filed for divorce the following year.

Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and Gregg Allman.