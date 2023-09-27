Cher accused of hiring 4 men to abduct adult son, court documents allege

Marie King claimed in a filing that Cher hired four men to remove Elijah Blue Allman from their hotel room. File photo. Cher and her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1994.

File photo. Cher and her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1994.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Cher Allegedly Hired Four Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue AllmanThe claim is raised in court documents filed by Elijah Blue's estranged wife in their divorce case.

Cher Allegedly Hired Four Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman (Court Docs)Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop him from reconciling with his estranged wife, Marie Angela King. Marie makes the allegation in court docs obtained by ET. \r



Cher Hired Men to Kidnap Son amid Divorce Proceedings, Daughter-in-Law Alleges in Court DocumentsAccording to court documents, Cher allegedly hired men to kidnap her son Elijah Blue Allman in 2022 to stop him from reconciling his marriage to Marie King.

Cher accused of kidnapping her son in court documents filed by his estranged wifeCher has been accused of kidnapping her son, Elijah Blue Allman, by his estranged wife in court documents. Marie Angela King made the allegation amid the couple's divorce.

Elijah McClain case blog: Updates from Wednesday, September 27Denver7 is following the trial for two Aurora officers who have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide in the arrest of Elijah McClain.

Elijah Woods’ ‘Toxic Avenger’ Oddball Character Was Written Specifically For HimThe new iteration of the unconventional hero will be played by Peter Dinklage.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskExpand

File photo. Cher and her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1994.

(Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskLOS ANGELES — Newly released court documents allege that singer-actress Cher employed four men to forcefully remove her son from his New York City hotel as he attempted to reconcile with his estranged wife on their wedding anniversary.