Cheng Lei, detained Australian journalist, is freed by China

Australian journalist Cheng Lei speaks on the phone, on arrival at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, October 11, 2023.Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist imprisoned in China, has been allowed to leave the country and is back home in Australia after being detained for more than three years on charges of espionage.Cheng was born in China but emigrated to Australia at a young age.

Cheng's release now comes as Australia seeks to improve their ties with China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in September he is planning a visit to China this year, the first by an Australian leader in seven years.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia. Cheng Lei worked for the international department of China's state broadcaster CCTV. Albanese says Lei reunited with her two children in Melbourne on Wednesday. Albanese told reporters: "Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China." Her return comes ahead of Albanese's planned visit to Beijing this year

China Releases Australian Journalist Detained on Suspicion of Disclosing State SecretsCheng Lei’s release marks latest improvement in ties between Beijing and key U.S. ally