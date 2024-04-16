Chelsea Manager Pochettino Disappointed by Players' Penalty Squabble

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said it was a “sad situation” seeing his players squabble over who was going to take a penalty during an otherwise impressive 6-0 win against Everton. Cole Palmer, who ultimately took the penalty and scored his fourth goal of Monday’s Premier League game, had won the spot kick when the debate over who should take it ensued. Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke both felt that they should have responsibility, as did Palmer, Chelsea ’s regular penalty taker.

“I’m the penalty taker and I wanted to take it so in the end I took it,” he told Sky Sports. “But I think we’re just trying to show that everyone wants to take responsibility and stuff like that. “Maybe it was a bit over the top, the argument and stuff, but everyone just wants to win help, it’s nothing major. We were laughing and joking about it.

Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino Penalty Squabble Players Disappointment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pochettino slams Chelsea kids for penalty feud in winMauricio Pochettino took his team to task for an incident regarding who would take a penalty kick in the second half with Chelsea already up 4-0 on Everton on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper a Finalist for City Manager Position in Destin, FloridaKevin Cowper, the Dothan city manager, is a finalist for a city manager position in Destin, Florida. Dothan City Commissioners will vote on whether to renew his contract while Cowper awaits the decision in Destin.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Appointed as Austin City ManagerDallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has been appointed as the new city manager for Austin. The Austin City Council will begin contract negotiations, including salary and starting date. The Dallas City Council's Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs met to discuss the appointment of Broadnax and the effective date of the interim city manager.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Congress members 'disappointed' by USPS response to delays, say office communicates with 'good news'When lawmakers asked USPS if they planned to address the public's concerns in a town hall or have a customer service representative locate packages, they were told no, as it is 'logistically impossible.'

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Buckeye PD 'disappointed' criminal case against Jesse Wilson's mom won't proceedThe remains of Jesse Wilson, 10, were found in 2018. Buckeye police say the criminal case against his mother has been dismissed.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

White House 'disappointed' Israel canceled delegation to discuss Rafah after UN cease-fire voteIsrael's prime minister claims the U.S. changed it stance, which officials deny.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »