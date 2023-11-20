Chekhov's Journey to Siberia and Sakhalin Island

Chekhov began preparing to go to Siberia in 1889. This was soon after his brother’s death from tuberculosis and not so long after learning that he, too, had the disease, and was likely to die. Getting permission to make the three-month journey to visit the prison colony required Chekhov to tell many different lies to many different people. He told some that he was doing an academic thesis to complete medical-degree requirements.

To others, he said that he was taking a simple survey of the size of household groups. This second lie, combined with the first, is why “Sakhalin Island” is often mistakenly seen as medical anthropology instead of what it always was: investigative journalism. As Chekhov explains of the island: In order as far as possible to visit all the inhabited spots, and to become somewhat closer acquainted with the life of the majority of the exiles, I resorted to a device which, in my position, seemed the only way. I carried out a censu





