Chef Bryan Woolley Presents Sweet Potato and Black Bean Enchiladas

Chef Bryan Woolley presents a culinary masterpiece that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds. Dive into our Sweet Potato and Black Bean Enchiladas and savor the fusion of flavors
.1 tablespoon of olive oil for a golden, crispy touch2 cloves of garlic, minced for a burst of aromatic delight1 can (15 oz) of black beans, rinsed and drained to infuse protein and earthiness1 teaspoon of ground cumin for a warm, aromatic essence8 small flour tortillas for a perfect wrapOptional toppings: chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado, sour cream to customize your enchiladas.1) Preheat your oven to 400F (200C) to create that perfect baked texture. Spread your sweet potato cubes on a baking sheet, drizzle them with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake for approximately 20-25 minutes, allowing the sweet potatoes to caramelize to perfection. 2) Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced onions and sauté them until they turn translucent (about 5 minutes). Add minced garlic and diced red bell pepper, cooking for an additional 2-3 minutes. 3) Stir in the roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, ground cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Allow the flavors to meld for another 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. 4) Begin with a canvas of flavor by pouring about 1/4 cup of enchilada sauce into the bottom of your chosen baking dis
