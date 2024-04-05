Chef Advocates for Working Mothers in the Culinary Industry

Chef, Playboy model, wife and mother. She has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Prague and Vienna alongside renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay. After becoming a mother, Batista found it challenging to meet the demands of a Michelin restaurant while taking care of a young baby. In this story, Batista stresses the urgent need for a cultural shift in the culinary industry to ensure the well-being of working mothers , so they don’t have to choose between promising careers and personal life.
After working as a chef in three countries, she realizes that this issue is global, not geography-specific. What I love about cooking is that I get to share my history and culture, take ingredients and turn them into a unique dish for others to enjoy. The kitchen is an international environment because you can cook no matter what degree or country you come from. It’s interesting to meet people from different backgrounds and listen to their stories, learn about how they work with foo
Chef Working Mothers Culinary Industry Cultural Shift Well-Being
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »