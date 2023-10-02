Cheers Season 2 Changed The Iconic Show In 2 Major Ways With Its Very First Episode

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Cheers season 2 premiere made two big changes to the sitcom, which proved to be helpful in the long run. It's difficult to imagine that in its freshman year, Cheers was at the bottom of TV ratings. The Boston-set sitcom is regarded as one of the best comedies of all time, winning several Emmys and staging a finale, which had 40% of the US population in 1993 tuning in.

NBC's big risk to keep the show on the air proved to be worth it, as evidenced by Cheers' success. Had it not been for Ted Danson wanting to leave the series, the network could have kept it on the air for much longer. Despite its early struggles, one thing was always clear — it was consistently good. So much so that Cheers was nominated for several Emmys in its first year despite barely having any viewers. Still, it had to make some changes to ensure that the public finally caught on with viewers, hence taking some big swings from the very start of season 2.

Related: Why Audience Complaints Forced Cheers To Change Its Iconic Intro Cheers Season 2's Premiere Had The First Scene Outside Of Cheers After a season-long will-they/won't-they dynamic for Diane and Sam, the Cheers season 1 finale finally brought them together, with the freshman year ending with their first proper kiss.

Cheers Season 2's Premiere Had The First Scene Outside Of Cheers After a season-long will-they/won't-they dynamic for Diane and Sam, the Cheers season 1 finale finally brought them together, with the freshman year ending with their first proper kiss. When the show returned for season 2, it picked up right where its predecessor left off — with the whole bar anxiously eavesdropping on the couple's intense conversation in Sam's room. Deciding that it was best to get some better privacy, they decided to leave the pub and transfer to Diane's apartment. This marked the first scene in Cheers set outside the confines of the titular drinking hole.

Considering the simple premise of the show, it made sense that all of season 1 took place inside Cheers. It helps make the location an integral part of its storytelling, not to mention establish it as one of the most iconic sitcom sets ever. However, going out of the bar in Cheers season 2 was for the better. It opened up more storytelling opportunities for the series, as it meant that they could always leave the pub.

Cheers Season 2's Premiere Promoted Cliff To The Main Cast Despite already being a consistent presence in the Cheers bar throughout season 1, John Ratzenberger's know-it-all postal service worker, Cliff Clavin was only promoted to a series regular in season 2. This was marked by the inclusion of his name in the show's iconic opening theme. While George Wendt's perpetually drunk Norm Peterson was the quintessential barfly, the show needed someone like Cliff to get the socialization going. The character also created a fun, albeit, contentious dynamic with Carla. Finally, it helped that Ratzenberger had a thick Boston accent to emphasize Cheers' setting.