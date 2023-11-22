Cheers! Fun is back in Denver

Cheers! Fun is back in full force. Places all over metro Denver are hosting events of all kinds, whether line dancing or a comedy gong show, while also pouring energy into their bar offerings. Although beer-and-shot combos are the new standard, even at some upscale joints, bartenders are getting creative, adding everything from glitter to Cracker Jack and bouillon to cocktails.

And the espresso martini is the most popular libation of the moment, as people once again embrace the allure of late nights. Going out in the Mile High is a choose-your-own adventure filled with options of every kind, and our 100 favorite bar picks include something for everyone. But what you're sure to find at each is a dose of joy, one drink at a time. So here's to another year of celebrating with old friends, meeting new ones and embracing all the dives, lounges and new watering holes that make Denver one of the best cities in which to drink up.This hopping spot filled with people speaking both Korean and English is just plain fu





