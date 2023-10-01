Check your pockets for these 5 rare quarters worth up to $3,760

Five U.S. state commemorative quarters minted in 2000 went up for auction for up to $3,760, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service. The state quarters have an image representing the states of Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia, the year each state entered the U.S. Union or ratified the federal constitution on the back of the coins on the back.Part of the collection released by the U.S.

These also include the year each state entered the U.S. Union or ratified the federal constitution on the back of the coins. But don’t go scrounging around in your couch for the rare coins just yet. The value of each coin highly depends on their condition.

“Collectors love to see coins in mint or uncirculated state, designated by the abbreviation MS,” GoBankingRates.com says. “Mint state coins can be graded from 60 to 70, with 70 being perfect.”

Check your pockets for these 5 rare quarters worth up to $3,760Five rare commemorative U.S. state quarters minted in 2000 are more valuable than you would expect. Here are the ones to look out for

Other factors, like rarity, can also determine the value of collectible coins. That includes coins with rare errors, such as one with an image that has been double-struck from the die slipping.. The dimes with President Franklin D. Roosevelt's face had an error where they were missing the mint mark "P."