Check into 'The Royal Hotel' for well-wrought dread that's all too familiar to women

The walls are scabbed. The strip lighting is dingy. The decor is cheap: liquor bottles and dead snakes pickled in jars. Kitty Green’s queasily gripping 'The Royal Hotel' is set in a location neither regal nor much of a hotel.

Initially, she prevails, so when the Brits leave in a haze of smashed bottles and drunken sex, Liv and Hanna have to face the next night without them absorbing any of the 'male attention' they'd been warned about back in Sydney.

Read more:

latimes »

Movie Review: Check out 'The Royal Hotel' but don't linger in this subtle horror flick“The Royal Hotel” is a horror movie but don’t expect any jump-cuts, scary masks or serial killers. It’s more like the dawning horror a frog gets when it realizes it is being boiled alive.

Check Into (and Out of) Kitty Green’s The Royal HotelThe Royal Hotel, Kitty Green's follow-up to The Assistant, explores similar themes with a dramatically different social dynamic.

How Kitty Green's 'The Royal Hotel' refuses to play by the rules of horrorThe Australian filmmaker adapted a documentary into an intense outback thriller starring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick as two women working at a remote pub.

‘The Royal Hotel’ Review: A Double Shot of DisgustWhen two cash-strapped backpackers take a job at a bar in the remote Australian Outback, they’re forced to deal with the lecherous sots who frequent it.

‘The Royal Hotel’ Review: Pulling Pints and Watching Their BacksTwo young women struggle to handle the obstreperous patrons of a remote Australian pub in this coolly calibrated thriller.

Movie Review: The Royal HotelDisturbing trip to the sexist outback is cut short by a simplistic ending