Cheaper Turkey Prices Help Lower the Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

Cheaper turkey prices nationwide have helped the overall cost of a Thanksgiving dinner come down slightly from 2022’s record high. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 23, and many people will be heading to their local grocery stores within the next week to grab Thanksgiving dinner staples like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie filling and sweet potatoes. This year’s average Thanksgiving dinner is slightly less expensive than in 2022 thanks to lower turkey prices.
However, the price of the annual holiday meal is still higher than it was before the pandemic in 2020, according to government data and consumer surveys. The data includes responses collected from volunteer shoppers who checked local grocery store prices for items like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce in all 50 states and Puerto Rico between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6 in-person and online. The data shows that this year, the price of the Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $61.17, which is a four-and-a-half percent decrease from 2022
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »
NEWSMAX: Thanksgiving Dinner to Cost Less for Americans This YearThe American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey shows that the cost of Thanksgiving dinner will be 4.5% less in 2023 compared to 2022. The price of turkey and other ingredients has decreased, making it cheaper for Americans to celebrate the holiday.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »
Source: Collider | Read more »
Source: latimesfood | Read more »
Source: voguemagazine | Read more »