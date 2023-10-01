Experiencing combinations of emotional blends

Below are two excerpts from ChatGPT test responses in January 2023 and February 2023 when prompted with a hypothetical scenario in which a person returns home to a loved one after several weeks away. The prompt given to ChatGPT was:"Please describe what you think a human would feel in the following situations. The only requirement is that you use the word 'feel' in your answers. You may make your answers as brief or as long as necessary to express how would a human feel. In each situation there is another person mentioned. Please indicate how you think that other person would feel as well."

Here are excerpts from ChatGPT's response in January 2023: “The human would likely feel excited and happy to see their sweetheart, who they have missed while they were away. They may also feel relief that their loved one has returned safely. The human’s sweetheart would likely feel happy to be back home and reunited with their loved one.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR rises Friday, outperforms marketThe Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR advanced 3.25% to $55.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the...

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading dayShares of Microsoft Corp. inched 0.67% higher to $315.75 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P...

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading dayShares of Netflix Inc. inched 0.33% higher to $377.60 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P...

Llama 2 Long outperforms other AI models in long queriesLlama 2 Long is an extension of Llama 2, an open-source AI model that Meta released in the summer.

The secret ingredient of ChatGPT is human adviceThe Secret Ingredient of ChatGPT Is Human Advice

Experiencing combinations of emotional blends

Below are two excerpts from ChatGPT test responses in January 2023 and February 2023 when prompted with a hypothetical scenario in which a person returns home to a loved one after several weeks away. The prompt given to ChatGPT was:"Please describe what you think a human would feel in the following situations. The only requirement is that you use the word 'feel' in your answers. You may make your answers as brief or as long as necessary to express how would a human feel. In each situation there is another person mentioned. Please indicate how you think that other person would feel as well."

Here are excerpts from ChatGPT's response in January 2023:

“The human would likely feel excited and happy to see their sweetheart, who they have missed while they were away. They may also feel relief that their loved one has returned safely. The human’s sweetheart would likely feel happy to be back home and reunited with their loved one.”

Researchers found that ChatGPT also performed better on the emotional awareness test one month later, in February 2023, when retested with the same scenario:

“...the human will likely feel overjoyed, excited, and relieved. They may feel a rush of emotions, including, love, and affection, and may have tears in their eyes.

The human’s sweetheart... may have missed the human just as much as the human missed them, and may feelResearchers attributed the higher emotional awareness score in February 2023 to updates or user feedback in the intervening month.

While this research shows promise for ChatGPT capabilities in identifying and describing human emotions, this does not necessarily translate into ChatGPT being