Chatbots can now talk, but experts warn they may be listening too

OpenAI's ChatGPT platform has gained capabilities similar to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, with an update Monday allowing the popular application to use spoken words. , released the new version of the chatbot on Monday, allowing it for the first time to interact with users with the spoken word, according to a report from the New York Times.

"We’re looking to make ChatGPT easier to use – and more helpful," Peter Deng, OpenAI’s vice president of consumer and enterprise product, told the New York Times.

Microsoft Bing Chat and ChatGPT AI chat applications are seen on a mobile device.Similar to popular platforms likeand Apple's Siri, users of ChatGPT will be able to talk to the application, which will respond with a spoken voice of its own. ChatGPT will also be able to respond to images, according to the report, which noted that users could upload a picture of their open refrigerator and ChatGPT would respond with recipe ideas based upon what is inside.

While OpenAI has been aggressive in recent weeks at rolling out new AI tools, some experts questioned just how useful the updated version of ChatGPT would be.

"While voice detection and conversational capability sound impressive, it does not really improve the current capabilities of ChatGPT," Christopher Alexander, chief analytics officer of Pioneer Development Group, told Fox News Digital."Essentially you can just dictate your Natural Language Processing commands instead of typing them."

Alexander also warned that there will be considerations for users of the updated platform, noting that it could enhance its capabilities to be used as a"surveillance tool.""You now have ChatGPT listening to you and collecting additional information," Alexander said.

"When you are speaking to ChatGPT, it is learning how to better process voices by pitch, accent, etc." he added."The training people provide the AI in voice may help ChatGPT develop incredibly realistic voice capabilities for AI personas in the very near future. This has great creative potential but could also make deep fakes exponentially more difficult to detect if you can use future voice technology as a result of this work."(Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ziven Havens, policy director at the Bull Moose Project, expressed similar concerns, telling Fox News Digital that the application could be part of a growing trend to"collect unprecedented levels of data on Americans."

"As AI has grown, so too has the ability for companies like OpenAI to collect even more data, including the voices of Americans and the images they supply to ChatGPT," Havens said."Congress must act to protect Americans from signing away their privacy in the name of innovation."

