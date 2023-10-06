Chat with David Ignatius about the war in Ukraine and foreign affairs

Opinion columnist and associate editor David Ignatius is online every other Monday to answer reader questions on Russia’s war in Ukraine and foreign policy. Submit your question or comment below. The live chat will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.

, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.Ukrainian troops have intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.

Ukraine live briefing: Biden expresses worry about congressional tumult’s effect on Ukraine aidPresident Biden said he “does worry” that Washington’s political disarray could affect Ukraine aid, after the House speaker was ousted this week.

Alaska’s US senators pair help for Ukraine with border fundsSen. Dan Sullivan wants to reframe aid for Ukraine by deemphasizing the Ukraine part.

