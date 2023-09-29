Chase Silseth solid in his return from injury in Angels' win over Athletics

Chase Silseth allows one run and two hits in his first game back from a concussion in the Angels' 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth returned from the injured list and put in a solid start in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.
Silseth sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after he was hit in the back of the head on a cross-field throw against the New York Mets on Aug. 26. On Friday, he was limited to 61 pitches over four innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out three.
Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth returned from the injured list and put in a solid start in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.
Silseth sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after he was hit in the back of the head on a cross-field throw against the New York Mets on Aug. 26. On Friday, he was limited to 61 pitches over four innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out three.
David Fletcher drove in the Angels’ first run on a single in the fourth before Nolan Schanuel pushed the Angels ahead on a two-run single on the next at-bat. Mickey Moniak hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his 14th homer of the season.