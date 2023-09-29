Chase Silseth solid in his return from injury in Angels' win over Athletics

Chase Silseth allows one run and two hits in his first game back from a concussion in the Angels' 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth returned from the injured list and put in a solid start in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Silseth sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after he was hit in the back of the head on a cross-field throw against the New York Mets on Aug. 26. On Friday, he was limited to 61 pitches over four innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out three.

Read more:

latimes »

Angels begin 3-game series at home against the AthleticsThe Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Twins take on the Athletics after Kepler's 4-hit gameThe Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics after Max Kepler's four-hit game on Wednesday.

Oakland Athletics vs Minnesota Twins Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Oakland Athletics vs Minnesota Twins on Sep 28, 2023.

Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4Pinch-hitter Trevor Larnach broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Wednesday night.

MLB Athletics vs Twins Box Score - Sep 28, 2023Oakland Athletics vs Minnesota Twins MLB game box score for Sep 28, 2023.

Carmel Catholic High School inducts ABC7 reporter Jasmine Minor into athletics hall of fameJasmine Minor won the Illinois Girl's Tennis Singles State Championship in 2010.

Print

Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth returned from the injured list and put in a solid start in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Silseth sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after he was hit in the back of the head on a cross-field throw against the New York Mets on Aug. 26. On Friday, he was limited to 61 pitches over four innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out three.

David Fletcher drove in the Angels’ first run on a single in the fourth before Nolan Schanuel pushed the Angels ahead on a two-run single on the next at-bat. Mickey Moniak hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his 14th homer of the season.