Chase Claypool looking to close Chicago chapter, contribute to Dolphins' offense

stood in front of his locker for the first time as a Dolphin on Wednesday, eager to close the door on a disappointing stint with the"When you lose a lot of games, there’s frustration, naturally," Claypool said."I think that’s new for everybody from the top down. I think just being excited to get some wins. And once you start winning, things start being less pressured.
Claypool was a breakout player in 2020 after Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round. He scored 10 touchdowns (eight receiving, two rushing) in his first 10 games but became expendable when he didn't quite replicate that production. The rise of receiverClaypool played 10 games for the Bears and totaled 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.
"You don't have too many of these scenarios where you get a talented player that's done a lot in this league, jumping on your team when you're in a phase of football that's been able to be productive, for sure," coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
Miami has the league's top passing, rushing and scoring offense. The Dolphins have scored on 76.2% of their trips inside the red zone, which also leads the McDaniel said last week that he wants to give Claypool a fresh start and only judge the fourth-year player on what he shows in this new chapter. He added Wednesday that he'll wait for Claypool to tell him when he has a full grasp of the offense.
"Definitely open-minded and going to allow him to shape our vision and his teammates," McDaniel said,"because it's one thing that you have to do on this team — is you have to earn the privilege to play with a group of guys on the only place that matters, and that's grass.
At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool is also much bigger than most of Miami's receivers, drawing speculation that Miami could line him up at tight end.