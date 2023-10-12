Chase Claypool looking to close Chicago chapter, contribute to Dolphins' offense

stood in front of his locker for the first time as a Dolphin on Wednesday, eager to close the door on a disappointing stint with the"When you lose a lot of games, there’s frustration, naturally," Claypool said."I think that’s new for everybody from the top down. I think just being excited to get some wins. And once you start winning, things start being less pressured.

Claypool was a breakout player in 2020 after Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round. He scored 10 touchdowns (eight receiving, two rushing) in his first 10 games but became expendable when he didn't quite replicate that production. The rise of receiverClaypool played 10 games for the Bears and totaled 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.

"You don’t have too many of these scenarios where you get a talented player that’s done a lot in this league, jumping on your team when you’re in a phase of football that’s been able to be productive, for sure," coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. headtopics.com

Miami has the league's top passing, rushing and scoring offense. The Dolphins have scored on 76.2% of their trips inside the red zone, which also leads the McDaniel said last week that he wants to give Claypool a fresh start and only judge the fourth-year player on what he shows in this new chapter. He added Wednesday that he'll wait for Claypool to tell him when he has a full grasp of the offense.

"Definitely open-minded and going to allow him to shape our vision and his teammates," McDaniel said,"because it’s one thing that you have to do on this team — is you have to earn the privilege to play with a group of guys on the only place that matters, and that’s grass. headtopics.com

At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool is also much bigger than most of Miami's receivers, drawing speculation that Miami could line him up at tight end.

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Chase Claypool looking to close Chicago chapter and contribute to Dolphins' prolific offenseChase Claypool says it was natural to be frustrated with the Chicago Bears on a long losing streak. The wide receiver has a new opportunity with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a trade last week. Claypool joins the league's top-ranked offense. He practiced for the first time with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Chicago filmmaker's feature 'All Happy Families' debuts at Chicago International Film FestivalA Chicago filmmaker's feature 'All Happy Families' will debut at the Chicago International Film Festival, which opens Wednesday night.

Chicago man charged with armed robbery of Chicago retail businessChicago man charged with armed robbery of Chicago retail business

Chicago shooting: Man, 22, found dead, another critically hurt in Chicago LawnChicago shooting: Man, 22, found dead, another critically hurt in Chicago Lawn

Protesters march through Chicago's Loop, prayer services held as Chicago reacts to Israel-Hamas warImad Qendah said he’s glued to the television every day, hoping he doesn’t see his loved ones back home in Gaza among those killed on the news.

Novato Achane se perdería varias semanas con Dolphins por lesión de rodillaDe'Veon Achane, corredor novato de los Dolphins de Miami, se perderá varias semanas de actividad luego de lastimarse una rodilla durante el encuentro que su equipo ganó ante los Giants de Nueva York.