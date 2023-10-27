Chase causes major crash, backups at Grand Parkway and Highway 249, Harris Co. deputies say

If your Friday afternoon travels require you to take the Grand Parkway or State Highway 249, you'll need to seek alternate routing.

Crews responded to the frontage road intersection in northwest Harris County for a reported crash that came at the end of a chase. The Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that a pursuit began on the Grand Parkway at US 290. Deputies did not immediately say why the chase took place or how many injuries were involved.

However, the sheriff's office clarified that the Texas Department of Public Safety has begun looking into the incident due to a fatality. SkyEye observed at least one person loaded on an ambulance, as well as the wreckage of a white pickup truck and a dark-colored SUV. headtopics.com

The intersection is expected to be closed for a lengthy period of time. It's not immediately known when a reopening will take place. Eyewitness News is keeping tabs on the traffic in the area, as well as the investigation. Watch ABC13 broadcasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

