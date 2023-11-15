Charter School Network Revises Policy on Transgender Students' Privacy

A North County charter school network that serves more than 5,300 students scrapped a 4-year-old policy that required privacy for transgender and gender non-conforming students and replaced it with one that would allow, and in some cases require, school staff to inform parents of changes to a student’s gender identity or expression without the student’s consent.

Classical's old policy said school staff should not disclose information that could reveal a student's gender identity to others without the student's consent or unless required by law. “Transgender and gender nonconforming students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity and express openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information,” the old policy stated. The new policy requires that any minor student's parents automatically be notified if their child requests a change in their official or unofficial school records, which could include a name or pronoun chang

