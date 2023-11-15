Charter bus crash in Ohio leaves six dead and 18 injured

A charter bus filled with high school students was rear-ended by a semitruck on an Ohio highway, resulting in six deaths and 18 injuries. The crash involved five vehicles, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District. Three passengers on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as John W. Mosely, Jeffery D. Worrell, and Katelyn N. Owens.

The injured students and bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment

