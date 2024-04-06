Charter bus crash in Mississippi injures 11, including University of South Carolina students

At least 11 people, including 10 University of South Carolina students and a bus driver, were injured when a charter bus crashed in southern Mississippi . The bus was carrying 56 students when it crashed around 3 p.

m. on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The driver lost control of the bus after one of its tires blew out.

