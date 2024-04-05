Charming Two Bedroom Home near Garfield Park

Wonderfully located, just steps to Garfield Park , & a few blocks to Capitol South Metro and the Capitol itself , this two bedroom plus den home retains all of historic charm married to modern updates and bonus space. Wood floors throughout, a separate dining room , an updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, a private rear deck, CAC , washer/dryer , and a bonus basement space + copious additional storage . Available immediately. $3,900 + utilities.

SMALL PET CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please.” Ed. Note: PoPville is not affiliated with any ‘Rental of the Day’ properties. Rent at your own risk and proceed with caution as you would with all Craigslist/online listing

Garfield Park Capitol South Metro Capitol Two Bedroom Den Historic Charm Modern Updates Wood Floors Separate Dining Room Updated Kitchen Private Deck CAC Washer/Dryer Additional Storage Rent Utilities Small Pet No Smoking

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Darkest Garfield Minus Garfield Strips (So Far)All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Chicago police officer shot, suspect killed in Garfield Park shootout, CPD saysA suspect was killed and a Chicago police officer wounded in a shootout on the West Side Thursday night, police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Chicago police officer shot in Garfield Park; suspect critically injured, CFD saysA Chicago police officer was shot Thursday night on Chicago's West Side, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

2 cops injured, suspect hospitalized after Garfield Park ‘officer-involved shooting'Two Chicago police officers and a suspect have been hospitalized after an “officer-involved shooting” in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Death investigation underway after teen fatally shot in East Garfield ParkA teen is dead after he was found shot in the chest in East Garfield Park. Now, Chicago police are launching an investigation.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Video shows shots fired at Uber driver, passenger in West Garfield ParkUber driver John Williams is still trying to process what happened to him and his passenger in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »