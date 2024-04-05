Charming Two Bedroom Home near Garfield Park

Wonderfully located, just steps to Garfield Park , & a few blocks to Capitol South Metro and the Capitol itself , this two bedroom plus den home retains all of historic charm married to modern updates and bonus space. Wood floors throughout, a separate dining room , an updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, a private rear deck, CAC , washer/dryer , and a bonus basement space + copious additional storage . Available immediately. $3,900 + utilities.
SMALL PET CONSIDERED, but NO SMOKING, please.” Ed. Note: PoPville is not affiliated with any ‘Rental of the Day’ properties. Rent at your own risk and proceed with caution as you would with all Craigslist/online listing
Garfield Park Capitol South Metro Capitol Two Bedroom Den Historic Charm Modern Updates Wood Floors Separate Dining Room Updated Kitchen Private Deck CAC Washer/Dryer Additional Storage Rent Utilities Small Pet No Smoking
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »