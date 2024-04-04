Charlotte Tilbury Introduces Big Lip Plumpgasm Gloss for Plumper Lips

Charlotte Tilbury launches a new lip gloss called Big Lip Plumpgasm in two variations of her PillowTalk color range. The gloss promises a comforting and fresh sensation with a 93 percent plump improvement and 77 percent smoothing factor.

It is a hyaluronic acid-powered lip treatment and retexturizer.

