Charlotte Sena's accused kidnapper targeted her because of late grandfather's multi-million fortune: ex-girlfriend

College student escapes abduction after suspect crashes getaway carThe man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena at an upstate New York park and holding her for ransom was reportedly after her late grandfather’s fortune, according to his ex-girlfriend., who was found in a closet inside his trailer after she vanished on a bike ride while camping with her family.

Charlotte’s grandfather, Patrick Sena, had successfully sued the small town of Greenfield, New York in 1998 for a sledding accident and was awarded $2.

“I think that’s why he held her ransom, he was hoping to get some of the money because he’s struggling financially,” she said. “That kind of money would set him up for around four or five years.”“He’s never wanted to work. headtopics.com

Ross had reportedly fallen behind on tax payments for a property less than two miles from Charlotte’s home, forcing him to move back onto his mother’s property where he lived in the trailer. Preece said that Ross was “evil” and believes he followed Charlotte and her family, planning the snatching for some time.“He put up tarp over the windows a few months prior, so I feel like he had been planning it for a while,” added Preece. “He has the patience for messed up things like that.

“To go to the campsite where they were at, to know where they lived, and to go to the park when they are there. He definitely had this planned,” she told the paper. “He’s the type of person where he pre plans and it can be months ahead to do something. headtopics.com

Preece was granted a restraining order against Ross in 2017 after he “grabbed her by the throat with both hands” and threw her across a room, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.The investigation concluded with no charges being filed.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping with the intent to collect ransom during an arraignment early Tuesday morning. More charges are expected, authorities said.

