Charlotte Sena rescued from camper cabinet, kidnapping suspect busted after leaving ransom note

announced that a suspect has been taken into custody over the incident on Monday night. Sena is currently safe and healthy, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

State and federal tactical teams then stormed a camper behind his mother's double-wide trailer in Milton, just outside Saratoga Springs. Hochul said during a Friday evening news briefing in Latham. "After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. She was rescued."

"After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. New York State Police Colonel Michael Daddona, left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul gives her remarks after Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening and was found safe this today and a suspect is in custody Monday, Oct.

At around 4:20 a.m., state police saw a man drop something in the Sena family mailbox, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was a ransom note.

Police began checking it for fingerprints. Their first person of interest wasn't a match. But then they found the right prints in a 1999 DWI arrest in Saratoga County. Hochul said investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Craig Nelson Ross Jr. 10 hours after state police watched him drop off the demand himself.

State and federal tactical teams then stormed a camper behind his mother's double-wide trailer in Milton, just outside Saratoga Springs. Hochul said during a Friday evening news briefing in Latham. "After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. She was rescued."

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives her remarks after Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening and was found safe this today and a suspect is in custody Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Latham, N.Y."We are just elated she came home," Jene Sena, Charlotte's aunt, told Fox News Digital Monday evening after the arrest.

Charlotte was taken to a local hospital, where she reunited with her family, Hochul said.

New York State Police Colonel Michael Daddona, left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul gives her remarks after Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening and was found safe this today and a suspect is in custody Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Gansevoort, N.Y. "This stuff doesn't happen here," said Patrick Kane, a family friend who parked his car across from the park entrance Monday, hoping to hear good news.

Hours before authorities announced she'd been found alive, he vowed she would be.

This police handout photo shows Charlotte Sena in the clothing she was wearing when she went missing in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023. "I know that. I mean, it may not be today, and I don't know what kind of circumstances she's under right now, but I hopefully it's something that she can deal with the rest of her life because she's coming back home."

Hochul said she was"overjoyed" at the news of Sena being found safe.

A map depicting the search area for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena. "Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home," the governor's statement read. "Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family."

Gov. Kathy Hochul with state investigators, who are searching for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena. Before she was found, Sena was last seen biking on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. She was reported missing around 30 minutes later.

After she disappeared, an Amber Alert was sent out saying that she may have

"under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."Image 1 of 10

During the search, officials described Sena as a kind, thoughtful 9-year-old girl who looked out for other children.

"Charlotte is a bright and adventurous girl who loves to be outside," the state police's statement read. "Charlotte has a huge heart and wants to create a club at her school for kids who don't have friends. She always put others first."

An Amber Alert is displayed along roadways throughout upstate New York on Monday, October 2, 2023. Authorities are actively investigating the situation. Anyone who may have relevant information is urged to call the