Police watched Charlotte Sena's kidnapper drop off a ransom note at her family home but failed to arrest him because they were called away on another call, it has emerged.

47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, who was arraigned in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the first-degree kidnapping of Charlotte Sena.Explaining why he wasn't arrested at the site, Governor Hochul said it was dark at 4:20 a.m. when the kidnapper pulled up quickly at the family's mailbox, placed the note inside and drove off again.

However, the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, left his fingerprints and DNA on the ransom note. The first fingerprint that police lifted from the letter failed to find a match, Governor Hochul said at the press conference. A second print then matched Craig Ross's 1999 arrest for DUI in Saratoga city, Hochul said.

20 SORT team members and the FBI SWAT team burst into a camper on the Ross property and found Ross inside. Charlotte was found covered up in a cabinet. Ross fought police but was quickly subdued and taken into custody with minor injuries. Charlotte's parents were notified just after 6 p.m. on Monday. headtopics.com

Police are still trying to determine if Ross knew of the Ross family before the kidnapping. Ross' car registration is listed at an address very close to Charlotte's family home, raising the possibility that he had seen Charlotte before.

