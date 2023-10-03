Charlotte Sena kidnap suspect investigated for abusing 12-year-old

Woman claims Charlotte Sena’s alleged kidnapper ‘tried to grab my grandson’ months agoStunned neighbors recount dramatic SWAT rescue of 9-year-old abducted from NY park

The man suspected of kidnapping nine-year-old Charlotte Sena from a New York state campground last weekend was recently investigated on allegations that he abused a 12-year-old family friend. Craig N. Ross Jr.

The allegations, however, were not reported until this summer to New York State Police, the outlet reported. Ross denied the girl’s allegations, and the state police closed the investigation last month without filing charges, three sources close to the matter told the Times-Union.The New York State Police did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for a comment on the previous probe.

Ross is now in custody at Saratoga County Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail as investigators work to determine whether he is connected to other disappearances.She was taken Saturday while riding her bike alone along Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County. headtopics.com

Despite the 14-hour delay between the ransom note being left and Ross’ arrest, law enforcement experts told the Times-Union that the investigation was carried out as swiftly as possible. As of Wednesday morning, police probing whether Ross had any connection to Sena’s family and if the kidnapping was targeted or a crime of opportunity.The property where Ross was taken into custody is about 13 miles from where Sena lives with her family, the Times-Union noted.

