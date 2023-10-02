Charlotte Sena disappearance: New videos of missing 9-year-old released as New York search continues

Charlotte Sena, 9, feared abducted from Moreau Lake State ParkNew videos have been released of Charlotte Sena, as authorities continue searching for the missing 9-year-old girl after she disappeared in New York'slast seen on Saturday evening,The 9-year-old girl was last seen going on a bike ride on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park ar around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say. She was reporting missing at around 6:45 p.

New videos have been released of Charlotte Sena, as authorities continue searching for the missing 9-year-old girl after she disappeared in New York'slast seen on Saturday evening, The 9-year-old girl was last seen going on a bike ride on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park ar around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say. She was reporting missing at around 6:45 p.m, and the park will be closed until further notice while law enforcement officials investigate.

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park.Sena, a Saratoga County resident, is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. She also has green eyes and blonde hair.

Amber Alert issued for Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from NY state park'The day turned into every parent’s nightmare,' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

A massive search is ongoing at Moreau Lake State Park, where authorities believe 9-year-old Charlotte Sena may have been abducted Saturday evening. (Courtesy: Sena Family)

"Why was the car embarrassed? He had bad gas," Sena was heard saying in the video. The second video shows Sena sitting on the floor of what appears to be a living room while opening up a present.

The 9-year-old girl was last seen going on a bike ride on Loop A in Moreau Lake State Park ar around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say. She was reporting missing at around 6:45 p.m, and the park will be closed until further notice while law enforcement officials investigate.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

State Police search for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, NY, was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Gansevoort, N.Y.An Amber Alert shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noted that she was taken"under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

The FBI said on Monday afternoon that they are assisting local law enforcement officers in the search, and said that the situation is still"fluid."

In this undated photo, Charlotte Sena smiles for a photograph. Sena was reported missing this weekend after she failed to return from a bike ride while camping with her parents in Moreau Lake State Park.

"The FBI is assisting our partners and we have deployed essential resources, such as Victim Specialists," the statement read. "We encourage the public to report any relevant information to local law enforcement."

Staging area at Wilton Fire Department for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, who was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Wilton, N.Y.Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias, Stephen Sorace, Chris Eberhart and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

