Charlotte Sena disappearance: Moreau Lake State Park in New York closes amid search for missing 9-year-old

Charlotte SenaPark officials announced on Sunday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity in the area surrounding the child’s disappearance. Visitors were asked to stay away from the park and leave the search to authorities and professional teams.

Park officials announced on Sunday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity in the area surrounding the child’s disappearance. Visitors were asked to stay away from the park and leave the search to authorities and professional teams.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Dozens Search for Girl Who Disappeared Camping With Family UpstatePolice say Charlotte Sena, 9, may have been abducted in Moreau Lake State Park.

Amber Alert issued for Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from NY state park'The day turned into every parent’s nightmare,' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Amber Alert issued for Charlotte Sena, 9, who went missing from NY state park'The day turned into every parent’s nightmare,' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Amber Alert: 9-year-old, Charlotte Sena, disappears on camping trip with familyPolice believe Sena may be in imminent danger due to the circumstances of her disappearance.

Charlotte Sena: NY search for 9-year-old girl who was camping with familyCharlotte Sena was last seen bicycling Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany. Police said it was possible she was abducted.

Family describes missing 9-year-old girl as loving and kind, asks for any informationIt's been 24 hours since 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park.

Charlotte Sena

has led to the closure of Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, where authorities believe she may have been abducted Saturday evening.

Park officials announced on Sunday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity in the area surrounding the child’s disappearance. Visitors were asked to stay away from the park and leave the search to authorities and professional teams.

"Please also send all love and light to the family as well as the people searching," the park wrote on Facebook.

Sena was on a camping trip with her family when she was last seen going for a bike ride on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Albany Times Union reported.

COLORADO MAN GOES MISSING DURING 28-MILE SOLO TREK IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK

Investigators found the bike of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities were still searching for the child on Monday morning.She is described as White with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet."The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," reads an Amber Alert shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Charlotte Sena, 9, may have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in upstate New York, prompting the park to close amid a large search response.

Charlotte Sena, 9, is described as White with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.MISSING VIRGINIA MOM TELLS LOCAL REPORTER WHY SHE HASN'T BEEN HOME: ‘I WISH I COULD COME BACK’Sena is from Saratoga County. Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.The 4,600-acre park"lies amid hardwood forests, pine stands and rocky ridges," according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It is a popular location for hiking, camping, boating and fishing.

A young girl, Charlotte Sena, went missing while camping with her family in Moreau Lake State Park in upstate New York. Authorities believe she is in danger.Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox