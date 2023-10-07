The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Westwood found the net for a third time this season, scoring unassisted in the 23rd minute to give Charlotte (9-11-12) the lead for good. Kahlina finished with three saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season. Karol Swiderski added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute. It was his 12th netter of the campaign.

Charlotte returns to action on Oct. 18 at Inter Miami. The Fire travel to play New York City FC on Oct. 21.

