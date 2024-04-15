Charlotte Hornets to interview Jerry Stackhouse and Jordan Ott for coaching position

The Charlotte Hornets are casting a wide net in their coaching search . Charlotte is going to interview former Vanderbilt and G League head coach and NBA assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse , as well as Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott .

Stackhouse coached Vanderbilt for five seasons from 2019 through 2024. He compiled a 70-92 record during that time. He was also an assistant with both the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the head coach of Raptors 905 in the G League. Ott has spent the last two seasons on Darvin Ham's staff with the Lakers. Previously, Ott was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons.

The Hornets are also reportedly going to interview Houston Rockets assistant Royal Ivey. It was previously reported that Charlotte will meet with Boston assistant Charles Lee, Denver assistant David Adelman, Sacramento assistant Jordi Fernandez, LA Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, Phoenix assistant Kevin Young, as well as G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding of the Stockton Kings.

Charlotte Hornets Coaching Search Jerry Stackhouse Jordan Ott Vanderbilt G League NBA Los Angeles Lakers Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets

