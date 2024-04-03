Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford to step down at end of season

' coach at the end of the season and is working to finalize a front office role with the franchise, sources told ESPN.

Clifford, who informed his assistants and players of the news Wednesday morning, will coach the Hornets' final seven games beginning Wednesday night against the Charlotte's new executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson and co-owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin were open to bringing him back as coach next season, but Clifford, 62, decided he wasn't prepared to commit to the year-round grind of head coaching for the 2024-2025 season, sources said.Clifford didn't want to hinder the franchise's ability to compete for the top young coaches available in the marketplace, and it allows the Hornets to begin an immediate search for his successor, sources sai

