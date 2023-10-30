Charlie Puth Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry With 'Friends' Theme Song

During his show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday night, Puth got the audience to join him for a piano version of the Rembrandts’ iconic“I dedicate this song to another song, so if it makes you think of a person that’s who it’s dedicated to,” Puth told the crowd in fan video of the moment.

A number of artists paid tribute to Perry over the weekend after the sitcom star was reportedly found dead in his hot tub; at press time no cause of death has been announced. Adele honored Perry during one of her Las Vegas residency shows this weekend, telling the crowd, “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” Adele said of Perry’s Watch fan video of Puth’s Perry tribute below.Blink-182 Reunion Album ‘One More Time’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200.

