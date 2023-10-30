Charlie Puth Honors Late Friends Star Matthew Perry During Melbourne Performance

Charlie Puth made sure to honor Matthew Perry during his concert last night in a sweet tribute as a self-declared Friends “superfan.” The musician was playing his first of two shows in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend when he took some time to honor Matthew Perry just hours after news broke that the actor had died. Puth sat at his piano and started playing the Friends theme song, “I'll Be There For You,” as the crowd joined in.

Sitting opposite Courtney Cox, who played Monica on the show, Puth was hurled detailed questions about Friends and got a majority of them right. At the end of the episode, he pulled out a keyboard and played Cox the theme song. Matthew Perry died on October 28 after first responders found him unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

