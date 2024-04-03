Charlie Cox to Return as Daredevil in Upcoming MCU Revival

The upcoming MCU revival will feature the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, alongside other familiar faces from the Netflix series. The show will also introduce new characters played by Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gaston, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, and Genneya Walton. Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have already made appearances in the MCU in 2021.

Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D'Onofrio guest-starred in the Hawkeye series. The revival is highly anticipated by fans of the Daredevil series

