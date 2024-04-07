Charles Barkley's Mistaken Analysis of Braden Smith's First Half

On Saturday, Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith had a scoreless first half in the game. He missed all six of his field-goal attempts in the opening 20 minutes. During the halftime show, analyst Jay Wright pointed out Smith's slow start.

Charles Barkley, however, mistakenly analyzed Smith's performance. It turned out to be a light-hearted moment on the broadcast set.

Charles Barkley Braden Smith Purdue Scoreless First Half Mistaken Analysis

