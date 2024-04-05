Charlamagne tha God Slams DEI Efforts as 'Mostly Garbage'

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God criticizes DEI efforts as 'well-intentioned' but 'mostly garbage' during a monologue on 'The Daily Show.' He argues that diversity training sessions have not improved work environments for Black employees and cites studies that support his claim.

