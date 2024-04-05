Charlamagne tha God Criticizes Diversity Initiatives as 'Mostly Garbage'

Charlamagne tha God slammed diversity, equity and inclusion ( DEI ) initiatives as “mostly garbage” Wednesday during his appearance on The Daily Show . The radio host, whose legal name is Lenard McKelvey, likened the programs to the 2023 remake of “ The Little Mermaid ,” which featured a Black actress as Ariel and received critical reviews. The truth about DEI is that although it’s well-intentioned, it’s mostly garbage.

It’s kind of like the Black Little Mermaid – just because racists hate it doesn’t mean it’s good,” McKelvey said. “You know I’m right because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, ‘This is some bulls—

