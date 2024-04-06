Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes DEI Implementation by Corporations

While he said he supports the individual components of DEI — diversity; equity, or thinly veiled communism; and inclusion — Charlamagne Tha God said its implementation has been corrupted by corporations eager to “cover their ass” in case of discrimination lawsuits .“And you know I’m right because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, this is some bullshit!”“Honestly, I’m not surprised these programs didn’t work.

And here’s why: it’s just corporate PR. They want good vibes. They want to cover their ass,” he said, adding “it’s the ‘I have a black friend’ of the legal system.”Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Undercuts Democrat Argument on Ja

Charlamagne Tha God DEI Diversity Equity Inclusion Corporations Discrimination Lawsuits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlamagne tha God Slams DEI Efforts as 'Mostly Garbage'Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God criticizes DEI efforts as 'well-intentioned' but 'mostly garbage' during a monologue on 'The Daily Show.' He argues that diversity training sessions have not improved work environments for Black employees and cites studies that support his claim.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Watch: Charlamagne Tha God Slams DEI as ‘Mostly Garbage’ and ‘Corporate PR’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Charlamagne tha God slams DEI programs as 'mostly garbage' on Daily ShowDEI initiatives haven’t worked due to employers’ dishonest motivations for implementing them, Charlamagne tha God believes.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Charlamagne tha God Criticizes Diversity Initiatives as 'Mostly Garbage'Charlamagne tha God criticized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as 'mostly garbage' during his appearance on The Daily Show. He compared them to the 2023 remake of 'The Little Mermaid' featuring a Black actress as Ariel.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

ANALYSIS: Charlamagne tha God on why many Black voters aren’t sold on BidenA New York Times/Siena poll last month showed that 23 percent of registered Black voters polled said if the election was held that day, they’d ...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »