Charges Dismissed Against San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board Member Accused of Sexual Assault

Charges have been dismissed against a member of the San Francisco Sheriff's Department Oversight Board who was accused of sexual assault. According to the San Francisco Public Defender, the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday dismissed all charges against William Palmer II, just before a jury could be seated in a trial against him. The case was dismissed amid concerns about the alleged victim's credibility.
'This case illustrates how important it is to push for a jury trial because it often takes that final push to make the state properly evaluate the evidence and realize that it cannot meet its burden,' Public Defender Majo Raju said in a statement Wednesday. Palmer had been jailed since November in connection with an alleged incident involving the victim at his home on Aug. 30, 202
