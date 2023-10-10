Charges against Iowa senator, who refused to move from a roadway blocked for a bike ride event, dropped

An Iowa prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a state senator who was arrested in July and accused of refusing a police request to move off a roadway that was blocked during an annual bike ride across the state. WHO-TV reported Monday that Sac County prosecutors were granted a motion to dismiss the charge against Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey of Jefferson County.

In a filing, Sac County Attorney Benjamin John Smith wrote that prosecutors now believe 'there is not enough evidence to prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt.' HOW E-BIKES ARE EXPLODING AND KILLING PEOPLE CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Dickey agreed to pay court costs.

Read more:

FoxNews »

'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aidThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Voters in Iowa community to decide whether to give City Council more control over library booksVoters in a small central Iowa city will decide in November whether to give their City Council more say over what books the public library can and can’t offer. The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday that a ballot proposition in Pella asks voters if they support changing the structure of the Pella Public Library Board of Trustees by limiting its authority and giving the City Council more control over library policies and decisions. The effort follows attempts by some community members two years

South Carolina Republicans warn DeSantis over Iowa focus: 'We cannot be ignored'Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits down with Shannon Bream to discuss political theatre among House Republicans, challenges to social media censorship legislation in Florida and cultural topics that have defined his administration.

Misdemeanor charge dropped against Iowa state senator arrested during RAGBRAIAn Iowa prosecutor has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a state senator who was arrested in July and accused of refusing a police request to move off a roadway that was blocked during the annual RAGBRAI biking event. WHO-TV reports that Sac County prosecutors were granted a motion to dismiss the charge against Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey of Jefferson County. He was originally charged with interference with official acts after allegedly refusing to move out of a roadway when asked by a poli

Man fatally shot while hunting with friends for coyotes in IowaAuthorities say an Iowa man has died after being shot while hunting coyotes with friends. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 53-year-old Mark Arends was hunting on private land near the town of Alden around 8 p.m. Sunday. He was struck by a single rifle shot. The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. The state agency says the hunters were several hundred yards apart when Arends was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy is planned. The dep

North Carolina Republican Rep. Kristin Baker won't seek reelection in 2024A North Carolina psychiatrist serving in the General Assembly and playing a key role with a law that contains new abortion restrictions says she won’t seek reelection next year. Cabarrus County Republican Rep. Kristin Baker made the announcement on Monday. Baker was appointed to the House in 2020 to succeed Rep. Linda Johnson after her death, then was elected on her own two more times. Baker says she'll serve out her current term through December 2024. Baker helped shepherd the abortion bill on