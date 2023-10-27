Chargers vs. Bears matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (2-5) match up heading into their game Sunday night at 5:20 at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC. During Justin Herbert’s rookie year in 2020, in starts 10 and 11, the Chargers failed to top 17 points in losses to Buffalo (27-17) and New England (45-0). For the first time since, back-to-back games without eclipsing 17 in losses to Dallas (20-17) and Kansas City (31-17).

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent won his first career start last weekend, beating Las Vegas 30-12 largely with a series of quick passes and a running game that generated 13 of Chicago’s 23 first downs. The Bears rank in the top five in yardsrushing but are missing their leading back (Khalil Herbert, ankle) and elusive quarterback (Justin Fields, right thumb). Still, they ran for 173 yards against the Raiders, which helped establish an almost 10-minute advantage in time of possession.

Read more:

latimes »

How To Watch Chargers vs Bears Week 8 Sunday Night Football: TV, Betting InfoCan an undrafted rookie quarterback lead the Chicago Bears to another win? Read more ⮕

Chargers host Bears on Sunday night, aim to avoid third straight lossThe Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Chargers have never lost three straight games under head coach Brandon Staley, but had a 31-17 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Read more ⮕

Biggest Problems for Bears Against the ChargersFormer Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack isn't the only Chargers player who poses a problem for Matt Eberflus' team. Read more ⮕

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has Chargers’ full respect“If you’re good enough, the NFL will find you,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley says of Bagent, who was undrafted out of NCAA Division II Shepherd University. Read more ⮕

Bears rookie Tyson Bagent could have encore performance against Chargers’ suspect pass defenseTyson Bagent generated plenty of headlines in leading the Chicago Bears to a victory in his first NFL start. The undrafted rookie gets a chance on a prime-time stage to show he is more than a one-game wonder. Read more ⮕

Bears QB Justin Fields (thumb) ruled out for Chargers gameBears QB Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start for Chicago. Read more ⮕