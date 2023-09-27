Chargers RB Austin Ekeler 'efficiently' moving through ankle rehab: 'I'm doing everything I can to get back'

Austin Ekeler hasn't been on the field very much this season. He played in Week 1, but injured his ankle during the game and hasn't played since. There have been frustratingly few updates about his ankle and his status for Week 4 is still up in the air, but there's reason to be positive: his rehab is moving in the right direction. Us as players, we do the most to make sure that, OK, hey, I'm doing everything to get back. So just know that, that is going on behind the scenes. I'm doing everything I can to get back, and be healthy, and not have any major setbacks.
So there's a cadence to this thing and I can't go too fast, too slow, but just know I'm efficiently moving towards getting my a** back on the field.
During his weekly"Ekeler's Edge" podcast on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, the Los Angeles Chargers running back shared a quick but encouraging update about his health, revealing as much as he could without being too specific.
Ekeler said on last week's podcast that his injury, an ankle sprain,