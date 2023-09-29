Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders match up heading into their AFC West Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had a career day against the Vikings in Minneapolis last week.Justin Herbert is coming off one of the most impressive games of his impressive career.

He set personal bests with 40 completions for 405 yards and a completion percentage of 85.1. This came on a day when Minnesota blitzed at an historic rate, only to have Herbert blitz the Vikings right back. Receiver Keenan Allen was equally spectacular, setting career highs for catches (18) and yards (215) and also throwing a touchdown pass. Las Vegas has been middle of the pack against the pass and, in Week 2, allowed Buffalo’s Josh Allen to go 31 of 37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. But, without No. 2 receiver Mike Williams, the open space Keenan Allen had in Minnesota figures to tighten. The Raiders also allowed the Bills’ James Cook to rush for 123 yards, leaving them below the league average against the run. But the Chargers have produced little on the ground the last two weeks against a stout front in Tennessee and all that blitzing in Minnesota.

When Chargers have the ball

Receiver Keenan Allen was equally spectacular, setting career highs for catches (18) and yards (215) and also throwing a touchdown pass. Las Vegas has been middle of the pack against the pass and, in Week 2, allowed Buffalo's Josh Allen to go 31 of 37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. But, without No. 2 receiver Mike Williams, the open space Keenan Allen had in Minnesota figures to tighten. The Raiders also allowed the Bills' James Cook to rush for 123 yards, leaving them below the league average against the run. But the Chargers have produced little on the ground the last two weeks against a stout front in Tennessee and all that blitzing in Minnesota. Much like last season, this Chargers offense must be able to run at some point if the team is going to fulfill its touted potential.3Raiders receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. last seasonAnother week brings another stress test for a Chargers pass defense that remains the league's worst. In two games against the Chargers last season, Davante Adams had 18 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers mostly double-teamed Vikings star Justin Jefferson and he still picked up 149 yards. This is a secondary that has yielded 17 pass plays of at least 20 yards, with nine of those going for at least 30. When the Chargers hired coordinator Kellen Moore, the thought was their offense would be the one producing more explosive plays. So far, the opposition is out-exploding the Chargers, who have 16 20-plus-yard pass plays, with six going at least 30. This team also has a spotty history against Las Vegas back Josh Jacobs, who has topped 100 yards in two of the teams' three most recent meetings, though both came at Allegiant Stadium. The Chargers permitted Minnesota to average 5.4 yards per rush in a performance coach Brandon Staley called "a little leaky at times." Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was limited in practice and remained in concussion protocol leading up to this game, with the team listing him Friday as questionable to play.When they kick

Cameron Dicker missed just his second kick in 13 games with the Chargers when he was wide left on a 53-yard field-goal try against the Vikings early in the third quarter. Dicker is 24 of 26 on field goals and 31 of 31 on extra points with L.A. Las Vegas features an All-Pro in Daniel Carlson, who has made all seven of his attempts — three field goals and four extra points — this season. Former Charger DeAndre Carter is the Raiders’ kick returner.6The Chargers entered the weekend as five-point favorites but, frankly, it’s difficult to envision this game being decided by anything more than a field goal given how much the Chargers have struggled defensively. Seven of the last eight meetings between these AFC West rivals have been decided by one score. This one won’t be any different.